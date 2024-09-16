Three drown while immersing Ganesha idol in Karnataka's Tumakuru

The incident happened in Dandinashivara police station limits at Marasandra Village here, said the police

Three people, including a father and son, died at a ceremony to immerse the Ganesha idol at Ranganahatti Lake near Marasandra village in Turuvekere taluk on Sunday.

The incident happened in Dandinashivara police station limits at Marasandra Village here, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Revanna Sharah (Revanna's son) and Dayanand. The police said that they were investigating the incident.

The police and fire department personnel immediately arrived at the scene after the incident was reported, the police said.

