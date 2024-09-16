Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Three drown while immersing Ganesha idol in Karnatakas Tumakuru

Three drown while immersing Ganesha idol in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Updated on: 16 September,2024 10:59 AM IST  |  Tumakuru (Karnataka)
ANI |

The incident happened in Dandinashivara police station limits at Marasandra Village here, said the police

Three drown while immersing Ganesha idol in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Three people, including a father and son, died at a ceremony to immerse the Ganesha idol at Ranganahatti Lake near Marasandra village in Turuvekere taluk on Sunday.


The incident happened in Dandinashivara police station limits at Marasandra Village here, said the police.



The deceased have been identified as Revanna Sharah (Revanna's son) and Dayanand. The police said that they were investigating the incident.


The police and fire department personnel immediately arrived at the scene after the incident was reported, the police said.

visarjan ganesh chaturthi news karnataka national news india India news Ganeshotsav

