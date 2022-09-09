Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > News > India News > Article > Supreme Court partly stays ongoing demolition of restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa

Supreme Court partly stays ongoing demolition of restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa

Updated on: 09 September,2022 12:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The stay order pertained to demolition of structures situated on a particular survey number only

Supreme Court partly stays ongoing demolition of restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa

Representative image


The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of a portion of a restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa, which was in the news recently following the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat.


The stay order pertained to demolition of structures situated on a particular survey number only.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit made it clear that unauthorized constructions situated on the land other than the specified survey number may be demolished.


Passing an urgent order, the bench asked the counsel for the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to convey the order to the authorities instantly for compliance.

Also Read: Longest reigning monarch was true friend of India, says Piyush Goyal

The bench asked the restaurant and bar owner of 'Curlies' restaurant to suspend commercial activities for the time being.

The Goa government on Friday morning began demolishing the restaurant for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Phogat was found partying at the outlet hours before her death. Its owner Edwin Nunes was among five persons arrested in the Sonali Phogat death case and he was later granted bail.

The action against the restaurant was initiated after its owner failed to get any respite from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the 2016 demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

The case was heard on September 6 by the NGT bench chaired by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The bench had upheld the order of GCZMA disposing of the petition filed by the restaurant management.

On Thursday, the district administration had issued a notice asking its demolition squad to raze the structure on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
goa india national news new delhi supreme court

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK