Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > News > India News > Article > Sonali Phogat death Goa minister says everything happening in state shouldnt be linked to tourism

Sonali Phogat death: Goa minister says everything happening in state shouldn't be linked to tourism

Updated on: 08 September,2022 01:39 PM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

The police department is investigating Sonali Phogat's death. Let the investigation reveal the truth behind her death

Sonali Phogat death: Goa minister says everything happening in state shouldn't be linked to tourism

Sonali Phogat. File Photo


Against the backdrop of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death in Goa, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said everything happening in the coastal state should not be linked to tourism.


Talking to reporters in Panaji, Khaunte also expressed concern over the drug menace and said they want tourists to act responsibly in the beach state.
Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", died in Goa last month. The state police have arrested five people and booked two of them on charges of murder.

Khaunte said, "The incident like the death of Sonali Phogat should not be linked to the tourism industry and its prospects."


Also Read: Congress slams Centre over 'raids' against CPR, Oxfam India, IPSMF

"The police department is investigating Sonali Phogat's death. Let the investigation reveal the truth behind her death," he said.

Every time something happens in Goa, it is being linked to the tourism industry, he said.

"Drugs is a serious concern and the state government is strictly working to check the menace," he said adding that "we cannot connect everything to tourism."
Tourism is the backbone of Goa, he said.

"We want tourists to come and enjoy in the state but act responsibly," the minister said.

The Goa government is working to ensure tourism in the state moves in the right direction.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
goa national news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK