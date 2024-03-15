Breaking News
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea alleging irregularities in EVMs' functioning

15 March,2024
mid-day online correspondent

Top

The Supreme Court has already examined several petitions regarding EVMs, said a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Dutta and Augustine George Masih

The Supreme Court on Friday, refusing to entertain a plea alleging irregularities in the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), said, "Every method has its plus and minus points." 


Per a PTI report, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Dutta and Augustine George Masih said the court had already examined several petitions time and again and had dealt with issues pertaining to the functioning of EVMs.


The bench, per the report, told the petitioner, Nandini Sharma, "How many petitions shall we entertain? Recently, we have dealt with a plea related to VVPAT. We cannot go by assumptions. Every method has its plus and minus points. Sorry, we cannot entertain this under Article 32."


According to the PTI report, the bench further recorded in the order that the issue raised in the plea was examined by the top court in various petitions. 

Reportedly, Justice Khanna said over 10 cases have been examined on the issue by the court time and again. 

Sharma named the Election Commission of India and six political parties as respondents in the petition, the PTI report stated. 

Further details awaited

supreme court India news national news delhi Election Commission
