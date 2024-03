The NGO challenges the validity of a provision of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

Supreme Court/ File pic

Listen to this article Election Commissioner appointment row: Top court to hear NGO's plea on Friday x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on March 15 a plea of an NGO challenging the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from a panel meant for selecting the CEC and the election commissioners.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms, seeking urgent listing of the plea and said it will be listed on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just got the message from the CJI that it will be listed on Friday," Justice Khanna said.

The NGO challenges the validity of a provision of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.

Under the new law, the selection panel includes the prime minister as the chairperson and the leader of opposition and a union minister nominated by the PM are the two members of it.

The NGO has moved to the top court after Election Commissioner Arun Goel put in his papers recently.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!