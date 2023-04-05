Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea of 14 Oppn parties alleging misuse of central probe agencies

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea of 14 Oppn parties alleging misuse of central probe agencies

Updated on: 05 April,2023 04:06 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Laying down general guidelines without having relation to facts of case will be dangerous, teh court observed

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea of 14 Oppn parties alleging misuse of central probe agencies

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea of 14 opposition parties led by the Congress alleging the misuse of central probe agencies by the BJP-led central government.


The plea alleged an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.



Besides the Congress, the parties that are part of the joint move are the DMK, RJD, BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference.


The apex court said that laying down of general guidelines was not possible without facts of particular case. “Laying down general guidelines without having relation to facts of case will be dangerous.”

Also read: Maharashtra: Cheating case against motorbike showroom owner for allegedly duping 23 customers

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said that asked the opposition parties to “come back to us” when “you have individual criminal case or group of cases”.

Senior advocate A M Sighvi, appearing for the political parties, sought permission to withdraw the petition. "Learned counsel seeks permission to withdraw the plea at this stage. The petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn," the bench ordered. (With inputs from PTI)

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
news india India news national news bharatiya janata party supreme court congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK