Breaking News
I need work, I have a family to look after: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli
Mumbai: In Aaditya’s Worli, are Sainiks slipping out of Thackerays’ fingers?
Maharashtra legislature monsoon session from today
Sensex reclaims 60,000 mark after 4 months, investors richer by Rs 25 trillion
Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derails in Gondia
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in Rs 200 crore money laundering case
Home > News > India News > Article > Supreme Court seeks response of Centre poll panel on PIL seeking voting rights for NRIs

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, poll panel on PIL seeking voting rights for NRIs

Updated on: 17 August,2022 11:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A PIL was filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights.

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, poll panel on PIL seeking voting rights for NRIs

Supreme Court. File Pic


The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking voting rights for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in polls here.


A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli took note of the PIL filed by the Kerala Pravasi Association that the NRIs be given the voting rights.

Also Read:  Four farm workers killed, three injured after lightning strikes in AP village


The top court issued notices and ordered the tagging of the PIL with pending ones on the issue.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
supreme court news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK