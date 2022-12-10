Supreme Court to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against release of convicts on Dec 13

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M. Trivedi is likely to hear the plea

The Supreme Court is likely to take up, on December 13, a plea filed by Bilkis Bano, against the release of 11 men convicted of gang-raping her in the 2002 Gujarat riots, and also accused of murders of multiple members of her family.

Bilkis Bano said release of all the convicts came as a shock not only to the petitioner, to her grown-up daughters, to her family, but also to the society at large, nationally, and internationally.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M. Trivedi is likely to take up the plea on December 13.

Bilkis Bano, in the petition filed through advocate Shobha Gupta, said: "The premature release of all the convicts came as a shock not only to the petitioner, to her grown up daughters, to her family, but also to the society at large, nationally and internationally, and the society across segments had shown their anger, disappointment, distrust and protest to the clemency shown by the Government by releasing criminals like the 11 convicts of the case."

Terming the release order mechanical, the plea said the enmasse premature release of the convicts in much talked about case of Bilkis Bano, has shaken conscience of the society and resulted in a number of agitations across the country.

The plea contended that shocking news of premature release of all the convicts including the writ petitioner was revealed to the present petitioner and public at large when the convicts were honoured and photographed in full public glare.

Bilkis Bano said she was extremely-extremely hurt, disturbed, and full of dejection with the early release and sudden and traumatising presence and existence of 11 of her rapists who brutally gang raped her while she was five months pregnant and inflicted on her person and soul extreme level of violence and brutality.

She has also filed a separate prayer seeking a review of the apex court's May 13, 2022 order on a plea by a convict.

