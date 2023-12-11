Breaking News
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370

Updated on: 11 December,2023 11:15 AM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivered the judgement. 

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370

Supreme Court/ File pic

Key Highlights

  1. Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370
  2. CJI held that Article 370 was temporary and revocable by the President
  3. CJI Chandrachud announced that all provisions of Indian constitution can be applied to J&K

The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pronounced the judgement. The court rejected the petitioners' arguments that the Union government could take no irreversible action during the President's rule. CJI also said SC need not adjudicate on the validity of the presidential proclamation in J&K as petitioners have not challenged it. 


The CJI, during the reading of the verdict, held that Article 370 was temporary and the President still had the power to revoke it and added that the constituent assembly of Jammu and Kashmir was never intended to be a permanent body.


CJI Chandrachud said that Jammu and Kashmir became integral parts of India, and it is evident from Articles 1 and 370 of the Constitution and added J&K does not have internal sovereignty different from other states of the country. 


We hold the president seeking concurrence of union and not state is valid, all provisions of the Indian constitution can be applied to J&K, the CJI further said while announcing the verdict. 

The Supreme Court on September 5 had reserved its verdict in the matter after a 16-day hearing on a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370. 

Further details awaited

jammu and kashmir kashmir India news supreme court national news

