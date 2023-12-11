Supreme Court’s historic Article 370 verdict corrected "himalayan constitutional blunder", says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the central figure in defending the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Monday hailed Supreme Court Article 370 verdict, affirming the government's August 5, 2019 decision, as a correction of a "Himalayan constitutional blunder" of monumental proportions

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. PTI file photo

As the sole legal representative involved in the pre-August 5, 2019 process of abrogating Article 370 and having led arguments before the Supreme Court's constitution bench, Mehta deemed it a historic day for him personally. In a statement, Mehta asserted that August 5, 2019, and the current date would be etched in India's history as the day when a colossal constitutional error from the past was rectified by the government.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Mehta emphasized their "iron will" and "resolute decisiveness," crediting them for making this historic decision possible. He said, "The nation will forever remain indebted to them."

Mehta recounted his experience as a witness and participant in the entire process, lauding the exemplary resolve, meticulous coordination of details, and flawless parliamentary stewardship demonstrated by the government. He highlighted the rarity and historic nature of the Supreme Court's judicial adjudication, noting that the five-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud and including three future chief justices, gave a patient hearing to all sides for over three weeks.

Describing the judgment as a display of "astounding scholarship" and a commitment to the rule of law and fundamental rights, Mehta stressed the bench's concern for the equality of every resident of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of religion, sex, caste, or creed.

"The highest court of the country has stood by the constitutional values and secured to all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir their legitimate rights that they were deprived of since independence, while taking care of democratic elections also," Mehta asserted.

Reflecting on the history behind Article 370, Mehta confidently stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's soul would be content as the provision, which he could not prevent from being inserted into the Constitution, has finally been removed.

In concluding remarks, Mehta stated that the Supreme Court's judgment upholds the abrogation of Article 370, marking the correction of a historic blunder initiated by the Congress-led government in 1947.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing one of the litigants supporting the abrogation, echoed Mehta's sentiments, emphasizing the political will of the Modi government and Home Minister Amit Shah to undo Article 370. (With inputs from PTI)