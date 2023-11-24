Supriya Sule: Wonder why disqualification plea was moved against NCP MPs

NCP's Supriya Sule questioned rival faction under Ajit Pawar for filing a disqualification plea against MPs Shriniwas Patil, Mohammed Faizal, Fauzia Khan & Vandana Chavan.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule questioned the rival faction under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for filing a disqualification plea against parliamentarians Shriniwas Patil, Mohammed Faizal, Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan.

"Wonder why the disqualification plea was moved against Patil, Khan and Chavan who are currently working efficiently. You should ask this question them (Ajit Pawar faction leaders) but I don't understand why do they need to seek disqualification of these MPs who are working great in their constituency," Supriya Sule told reporters on Thursday.

The work of Fauzia Khan and Vandana Chavan has been appreciated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, also chairman of the Rajya Sabha, she claimed.

The plea has excluded the names of Sharad Pawar, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, Sule, who represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha, and Amol Kolhe, the LS MP from Shirur.

She further said that the party has sought the disqualification of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare (both of Ajit Pawar faction) as they had voted in favour of the BJP during the no-confidence motion on the Manipur issue that was moved by the opposition.

"We have an ideology fight with BJP. Prafull Patel voted in favour of the government during a no-confidence motion and therefore we sought disqualification of him from the Rajya Sabha. These are our valid reasons," she added.

Earlier on July 2, Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. Later, both groups of the NCPs laid claim to the party name and symbol.

