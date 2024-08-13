The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person for hacking NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule's WhatsApp account.

Supriya Sule/ File Photo

Listen to this article Supriya Sule's WhatsApp hacked: Case registered against unidentified person x 00:00

The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the hacking of the WhatsApp account of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, an official said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP, who represents Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, in a post on X on Sunday claimed her phone and WhatsApp account were hacked and requested people not to call or message her.

On Monday, Sule said she was being blackmailed after hackers demanded USD 400 from her team by sending a message following the hacking of her WhatsApp account.

An official from Yawat police station said, "We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever