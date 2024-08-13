Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Supriya Sules WhatsApp hacked Case registered against unidentified person

Supriya Sule's WhatsApp hacked: Case registered against unidentified person

Updated on: 13 August,2024 10:51 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person for hacking NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule's WhatsApp account.

Supriya Sule's WhatsApp hacked: Case registered against unidentified person

Supriya Sule/ File Photo

Listen to this article
Supriya Sule's WhatsApp hacked: Case registered against unidentified person
x
00:00

The Pune police have registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the hacking of the WhatsApp account of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, an official said on Tuesday.


The MP, who represents Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district, in a post on X on Sunday claimed her phone and WhatsApp account were hacked and requested people not to call or message her.



On Monday, Sule said she was being blackmailed after hackers demanded USD 400 from her team by sending a message following the hacking of her WhatsApp account.


An official from Yawat police station said, "We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. An investigation is underway."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI supriya sule nationalist congress party pune pune news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK