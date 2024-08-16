Swamy moves Delhi HC for direction to MHA to decide representation on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship

The Congress leader, being an Indian citizen, has violated Article 9 of the Constitution read with the Indian Citizenship Act and would cease to be an Indian citizen, Subramanian Swamy has said in his plea.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy approached the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to decide his representation seeking cancellation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship.

Swamy, in his plea, also sought a direction from the MHA to furnish a status report on the representation filed by him against Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The petition is likely to be listed for hearing next week.

The plea, filed by advocate Satya Sabharwal, said that on August 6, 2019, Swamy had written a letter to the ministry on "violations" by Gandhi in "voluntarily disclosing" to the British government that he was a citizen of British nationality, amounting to holding a British passport.

The Congress leader, being an Indian citizen, has violated Article 9 of the Constitution read with the Indian Citizenship Act and would cease to be an Indian citizen, Swamy has said in his plea.

Swamy has said he has sent many representations to the ministry inquiring about the status of his complaint but neither any action has been taken nor he has been intimated about it.

