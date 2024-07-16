Swati Maliwal assault case: Charge sheet filed against Bibhav Kumar

A 500-odd page chargesheet was filed against Kumar which also included statements from about 50 witnesses

After the FIR was registered on May 16 at the Civil Lines Police Station, Kumar was arrested on May 18. Pic/ PTI

A 500-odd page chargesheet was filed againt Bibhav Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide who allegedly assualted AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

According to the PTI report, the charge sheet was filed on Tuesday before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who also extended the judicial custody of Kumar till July 30.

During the proceedings, the prosecution told the court that the charge sheet runs into around 500 pages along with having the statements of about 50 witnesses.

The final report has been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures or object intending to the do the same).

Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal on May 13 in Delhi at the chief minister's official residence.

After the FIR was registered on May 16 at the Civil Lines Police Station, Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become ineffective because of his arrest.

He was sent to four days of judicial custody on May 24, following which he was again remanded to police custody for three days.

As per the PTI report, the case is being investigated by a team led by a female additional DCP-level officer.

On July 12, the Delhi High Court had denied Kumar bail saying he enjoys "considerable influence".

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta dismissed Kumar's bail plea, saying he enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground to grant him the relief was made out.

It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, said the judge.