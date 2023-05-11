Take lie detector test: Wrestlers to Brij Bhushan

Some of the country’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here for over a fortnight, demanding arrest of Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women wrestlers, including a minor

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File pic

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday demanded lie-detector test on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after he claimed innocence to allegations of sexual harassment.

Some of the country’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here for over a fortnight, demanding arrest of Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women wrestlers, including a minor.

“Those people speaking in favour of Singh and saying that we are lying, I would say that Brij Bhushan should undergo a Narco Test under Supreme Court... and also the seven women wrestlers (who have alleged sexual harassment),” Sakshi said. “Whosoever is found guilty, hang them.” She also made an appeal to the women of the country to come forward and support the wrestlers like they did in 2012 when the Nirbhaya case happened.

