Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school

Updated on: 30 November,2022 04:50 PM IST  |  Kabul
AP |

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Taliban official says at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan.


Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility. 

