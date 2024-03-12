Breaking News
Tamil actor Sarath Kumar merges his party with BJP
Tamil actor Sarath Kumar merges his party with BJP

Updated on: 12 March,2024 04:43 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, veteran Tamil actor R Sarath Kumar merged his Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) with the BJP

R Sarath Kumar. Pics/X

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, veteran Tamil actor R Sarath Kumar on Tuesday merged his Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) with the BJP.


In the presence of AISMK office-bearers and BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai, Kumar merged his party with the saffron party.
Welcoming Kumar and his party cadres and office-bearers, Annamalai said AISMK has integrated itself fully with the BJP which marks their journey in the 'national mainstream.'


The 'BJP family has become extended even more' with the arrival of AISMK members, he said.


The merger event reinforces the commitment of the party to send more MPs to Parliament from Tamil Nadu, he said.

Kumar, betting on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his party workers here, said, "Modi would helm the nation further, towards fostering unity and nurture economic growth".

Ending the scourge of drugs and ensuring the welfare of the youths is bright under Modi's leadership, he said.

Sixty-nine-year-old Kumar appealed to his party workers to work towards bringing the BJP to power in Tamil Nadu following polls to the State Assembly in 2026.

After being in the DMK, which sent him to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar quit that party and joined the AIADMK and eventually founded the AISMK in 2007.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

tamil nadu BJP India news national news india
