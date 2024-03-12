Tamil actor Sarath Kumar merges his party with BJP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, veteran Tamil actor R Sarath Kumar merged his Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) with the BJP

R Sarath Kumar. Pics/X

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, veteran Tamil actor R Sarath Kumar on Tuesday merged his Akila Indiya Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) with the BJP.

In the presence of AISMK office-bearers and BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai, Kumar merged his party with the saffron party.

Welcoming Kumar and his party cadres and office-bearers, Annamalai said AISMK has integrated itself fully with the BJP which marks their journey in the 'national mainstream.'

The 'BJP family has become extended even more' with the arrival of AISMK members, he said.

The merger event reinforces the commitment of the party to send more MPs to Parliament from Tamil Nadu, he said.

Kumar, betting on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his party workers here, said, "Modi would helm the nation further, towards fostering unity and nurture economic growth".

Ending the scourge of drugs and ensuring the welfare of the youths is bright under Modi's leadership, he said.

Sixty-nine-year-old Kumar appealed to his party workers to work towards bringing the BJP to power in Tamil Nadu following polls to the State Assembly in 2026.

After being in the DMK, which sent him to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar quit that party and joined the AIADMK and eventually founded the AISMK in 2007.

