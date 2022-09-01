Breaking News
Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 3 injured after getting electrocuted in Virudhunagar district

Updated on: 01 September,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  Tamil Nadu
The incident took place on Thursday morning when a Ganesh Chariot came in contact with a live wire in the Sokkanathur Puttur area near Rajapalayam

Representative Image


As many as 2 people died and 3 injured after getting electrocuted in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the officials said.


The incident happened today morning when a Ganesh Chariot came in contact with a live wire in the Sokkanathur Puttur area near Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, informed the district collector to ANI.

More details are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

