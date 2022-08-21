Breaking News
Warning: Do not stare at women in Tamil Nadu buses

Updated on: 21 August,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  Chennai
Acts like whistling, obscene gestures, and sexual overtures against women also fall under the category of crime in the state after the amended Act.

Tamil Nadu’s amended Motor Vehicles Act has now given a provision which could lead to the arrest of any one who stares at women while on a bus.


Acts like whistling, obscene gestures, and sexual overtures against women also fall under the category of crime in the state after the amended Act.

Under the amended Act, the bus conductor will have to alight any male passenger or hand him over to a police station if he misbehaves with a woman en route the journey.


Conductors who behave inappropriately against women will also receive stringent punishment under the rule of law.

The amended Act also gives provision that if a conductor touches a woman who is boarding or alighting the bus under the pretext that he was helping her, he will receive punishment.

