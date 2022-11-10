Tamil Nadu: 5 killed in blast in fireworks unit, Stalin announces solatium

Expressing grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Five workers were killed on Thursday after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in southern Madurai district and a number of others were injured, authorities said.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

An official release here said that five workers were killed due to an explosion, that occurred all of a sudden, at a fireworks factory in Azhagusirai village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district.

Also read: Scuffle between two groups of students in JNU; 2 injured

The CM deputed Minister for Commercial Taxes, P Moorthy to speed up rescue and relief work and ordered best treatment facilities to the injured workers at the Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, the government said.

Conveying his condolences to the families of the deceased, Stalin announced a solatium of Rs five lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund to each of the families of the five dead workers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.