Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi arrived at the House to deliver the customary address to the members

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami with party MLAs during the Assembly session. Pic/PTI

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi left the State Assembly in "deep anguish" over the "brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem," on Monday, the Raj Bhavan said.

Ravi arrived at the House to deliver the customary address to the members.

He made fervent appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Speaker M Appavu for singing the National Anthem but they "cussedly refused," the Governor's office alleged in a post on social media post 'X.'

"The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duty as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of Governor's address. Today on arrival of Governor to the House only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung. Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty and fervently appealed to the Hon'ble Chief Minister who is the Leader of the House and the Hon'ble Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House," a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The post uploaded by the Raj Bhavan was briefly removed for a while before being re-posted on the micro-blogging site.

Last year, Ravi had concluded his customary address to the House within a few minutes, making certain remarks over the content of the address that were later 'expunged.'

The Raj Bhavan had then alleged Ravi's advice to the Tamil Nadu government to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the Governor's address to the Assembly was ignored by the DMK regime.

The Congress and the DMK protests against the act even as the Assembly speaker continued to read out the translated version of the Governor's address.

Speaking to ANI Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai said, "Governor is against the Tamil Nadu people, against the police. He doesn't accept any resolution from the assembly... The only thing I can say is that the vice-chancellor of Anna University has not been appointed and hence we are protesting..."

Shortly after the Governor left the AIADMK began protesting against the alleged sexual assault of a student of Anna University. The speaker ordered marshalls to evacuate the protesting MLAs. PMK and BJP also staged a walk-out over the Anna University issue.

This session promises to be challenging for the ruling DMK government. Various political parties have cornered the government on the Anna Univeristy sexual assault case, accusing the DMK govt of going slow on the case.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)