Tamil Nadu: Bagmati Express entered loop line where goods train was stationed, says Southern Railway GM

As many as 19 passengers were injured after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No.12578) collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai on Friday night

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train that rammed into a stationary goods train on Friday night at Kavaraippettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur under Chennai division of the Southern Railway was en route from Mysuru to Darbhanga when it mistakenly entered the loop line where the goods train was stationed, resulting in the collision, officials said.

"This train was going towards Gudur and further to Andhra Pradesh, and via Odisha it would have gone to Darbhanga after starting from Mysuru. As it passed through this station (Kavaraippettai), a goods train was stabled on the loop line, which was given precedence," Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh told reporters.

"This train was supposed to pass through the main line without stopping, as there is no scheduled stop at this station. Signals were also provided for the main line. However, it was unusual that despite having signals for the main line, the train entered the loop line where the goods train was standing," he said. "It collided with the goods train from behind, causing the engine to derail. Fortunately, both the loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot are unharmed. After taking their statements, we will relieve them," he added.

He further mentioned that rescue teams from the railway, fire department, railway police, and state police were sent to the spot, along with ambulances and railway doctors, as well as senior officers. GM Singh added, "Fortunately, there was no casualties. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital..."

T Prabhushankar, District Collector of Tiruvallur, told ANI, "The passenger train collided with a goods train. There were around 1,360 passengers on board. We reached the spot immediately after receiving information. Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed us to ensure that the rescue operation proceeds without delay. Following his orders, we made sure all passengers were safely evacuated."

He added, "There were no casualties. 19 people were injured, with four of them had severe injuries. They were taken to hospital and all are currently stable. We are focusing on the well-being of the rescued passengers. Cooked food has been arranged on the CM's orders."

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP) at the Railway Board, confirmed the accident involving the 12578 Bagmati Express, which runs from Mysuru to Darbhanga.

"Relief and rescue operations began immediately. All passengers have been evacuated from the train. No casualties or severe injuries have been reported. More than 90 per cent of the passengers have been evacuated," Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

The incident affected movement of trains on the entire section, forcing railways to divert or operate trains via alternate routes.

Over half a dozen trains were diverted on Friday night. The Railways also issued helpline numbers following the accident.