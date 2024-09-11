A senior sectional engineer of the Vande Bharat Express has clarified over a video that has gone viral on social media and said that the window pane of a train in Tamil Nadu is being broken as a part of the process to change the cracked window

A senior sectional engineer of the Vande Bharat Express has clarified over a video that has gone viral on social media and said that the window pane of a train in Tamil Nadu is being broken as a part of the process to change the cracked window.

Dear Sir, Please Confirm the news before posting. It is one of the process of changing the Cracked Window Glass. He is trying to break the cracked glass for removal. pic.twitter.com/6c4q8lr6Gf — Manthira Moorthy M (@RoboMoorthy) September 10, 2024

On Tuesday afternoon, Manthira Moorthy M, Incharge of Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station, posted, "Dear Sir, Please Confirm the news before posting. It is one of the process of changing the Cracked Window Glass. He is trying to break the cracked glass for removal."

A video showing a man breaking the window of a Vande Bharat train in Tamil Nadu went viral on social media on Tuesday morning, following which several concerned citizens raised questions over the safety of the special trains.

In the past, several Vande Bharat trains have come under attacks by miscreants.

Last year, the window panes of two coaches of the newly inaugurated Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express were damaged after some miscreants allegedly pelted stones from outside in North Bengal. The incident occurred a day after the down Vande Bharat express train from New Jalpaiguri faced a similar incident on Monday when the glass pane on a coach's door suffered cracks owing to stone pelting. An official said that one window pane each in two coaches of Vande Bharat express was damaged before the train reached New Jalpaiguri station in the afternoon. A first information report (FIR) was lodged over the incidents, and an awareness campaign was also started to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the official said.

Following the video coming from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, citizens tagged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged him to take action against the person seen breaking the window of the Vande Bharat train. This prompted Moorthy to clarify over the rumours and he stated that the window pane was being broken as a part of the norm.