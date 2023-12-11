Breaking News
Tamil Nadu: Goods train going towards Chennai derails near Chengalpattu

Tamil Nadu: Goods train going towards Chennai derails near Chengalpattu

Updated on: 11 December,2023 10:45 AM IST  |  Chennai
ANI

Top

After the train derailment, train movements from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai were stopped

Tamil Nadu: Goods train going towards Chennai derails near Chengalpattu

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu: Goods train going towards Chennai derails near Chengalpattu
x
00:00

A goods train derailed near Chengalpattu on Sunday night, reported news agency ANI.


After the train derailment, train movements from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai were stopped.


A goods train that was coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu last night around 10.30 pm. More than five coaches have derailed, said Railway Officials.


Railway Officials are working to clear the track and regulate the train movements.

Further information is awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

tamil nadu chennai india India news national news

