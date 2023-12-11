Tamil Nadu: Goods train going towards Chennai derails near Chengalpattu

After the train derailment, train movements from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai were stopped

A goods train derailed near Chengalpattu on Sunday night, reported news agency ANI.

After the train derailment, train movements from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai were stopped.

A goods train that was coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu last night around 10.30 pm. More than five coaches have derailed, said Railway Officials.

Railway Officials are working to clear the track and regulate the train movements.

Further information is awaited.

