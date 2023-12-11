With the receding floodwaters, the state government is actively engaged in relief efforts across Chennai and its adjacent districts

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Tamil Nadu govt allocates over 1 cr for cleaning work of schools in cyclone-affected areas x 00:00

In a swift response to the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has allocated a sum of one crore and 90 lakh rupees for the cleaning work of schools in the cyclone-ravaged districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur.

With the receding floodwaters, the state government is actively engaged in relief efforts across Chennai and its adjacent districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of these efforts, over 800 medical camps were organised today in the capital city.

Speaking to ANI on the relief efforts, Health Minister Ma Subramanian highlighted the collaboration with private hospitals, conducting medical camps along the Adayar River areas at Saidapet.

"We have collaborated with seven private hospitals and are conducting medical camps on the banks of the Adayar River at Saidapet. If needed, this could be extended to other places of Chennai also," the Health Minister said.

Over 16,500 medical camps have been organised since the start of the Northeast Monsoon, benefiting more than 780,000 people.

"Since the NEM began, a total of 16,516 medical camps have been organised till now and 7,83,443 people have benefited from these camps," he added.

Public response has been positive, with citizens appreciating the thorough medical inspections and the provision of free medicines.

"Every medical examination is being done here. They are also giving medicine free of cost. This is much needed," one of the beneficiaries at the medical camp at Saidapet.

Simultaneously, the Chennai Corporation is undertaking a rapid cleanup operation to address the accumulated waste and debris.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan assured that within 72 hours, all waste would be cleared from the city.

He said that the Corporation has already removed 28,563 metric tons of waste since December 6, emphasising the importance of maintaining public health as floodwaters recede.

Radhakrishnan said, "Corporation workers and others are doing relief work across Chennai following Cyclone Michaung. Water has receded almost in all areas. As water recedes we need to take care of public health. Especially in a routine per day, we used to clear 5,500 metric ton of waste."

"From December 6 til date, 28,563 metric tons of waste has been removed. Waste will be shifted to Perungudi and Kodangayur dump yards. We have removed around 25,113 metric tons of normal waste and around 3,449 metric tons of garden waste," he added.

Radhakrishnan inspected the waste dump yard in the Basin Bridge area and also inspected the medical camp in the same area.

While progress is evident, some areas in North and South Chennai continue to grapple with flooding and drainage issues, prompting residents to appeal for prompt government intervention.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever