Cyclone Michaung: PM nod for release of Rs 450 cr to Tamil Nadu

PM Narendra Modi has directed the Union Home Ministry to release Rs 450 crore, the second instalment to Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Thursday. Following an aerial survey and a hi-level meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, Singh said the first instalment of Rs 450 crore had been released earlier to the state.

“PM Modi is distressed by loss of lives in TN due to rain, floods,” he said. Since the problem of urban floods has become repetitive in Chennai in recent years, the Government of India has approved a central funding of Rs 500 crore for urban flood management activities, he said.

Centre approves 1st urban flood mitigation project

Central government has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management’ activities for the Chennai Basin project, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Shah posted on ‘X’ stating, “This mitigation project will help make Chennai flood-resilient.”

