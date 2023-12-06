Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 5,000 crore central assistance

With a survey underway to assess the total damage, a detailed report will be prepared later and additional funds sought, an official release said

Pic/PTI

Tamil Nadu has sought an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore from the Centre in connection with the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, the state government said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

With a survey underway to assess the total damage, a detailed report will be prepared later and additional funds sought, an official release said, reported PTI.

It said Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday seeking grant of interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore and that the letter will be handed over to the PM by DMK MP TR Baalu, reported PTI.

In the letter, Stalin has detailed the damage caused by "unprecedented" rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung in the northern districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet, reported PTI.

"Especially, the damage is severe in areas under the Corporation of Chennai. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and public buildings have suffered severe damage. The livelihood of lakhs of people has been affected," the letter stated.

"Explaining these in detail, chief minister Stalin has written to PM Modi, seeking an interim relief of Rs 5,060 crore under different heads," the release said, reported PTI.

The CM has also sought deputing a central team to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Michaung has weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday.

"Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP. About 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam. To weaken further into a Depression in next 06 hours and further into a WML during subsequent 06 hours," read a post on the official IMD handle on social media platform X.

As Cyclone Michaung made landfall on Tuesday, an incessant downpour lashed Chennai even as its fury from Monday ebbed significantly. The rains and the subsequent flooding from the storm brought the state capital to a standstill, disrupting normal life and also resulting in fatalities and property damage.

In a release issued on Tuesday, December 5, the Greater Chennai police stated that 17 people have been reported dead in various incidents due to floods triggered by the cyclone in the city.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)