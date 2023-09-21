Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Centre over NEET says test has nothing to do with merit

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Centre over NEET, says test has nothing to do with merit

Updated on: 21 September,2023 02:50 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A day after his son and state Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi hit out at the Centre over the same issue, Stalin said the Union Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has "accepted" that the benefit of NEET is zero

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Centre over NEET, says test has nothing to do with merit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. File Pic

Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Centre over NEET, says test has nothing to do with merit
x
00:00

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Centre on NEET saying it has accepted that the test's benefit is zero and it has nothing to do with merit.


A day after his son and state Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi hit out at the Centre over the same issue, Stalin said the Union Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has "accepted" that the benefit of NEET is zero.


On X, M K Stalin said: "By reducing the NEET PG cut-off to 'zero', they are accepting that 'eligibility' in National 'Eligibility' Cum Entrance Test is meaningless. It's just about coaching centres and paying for the exam. No more qualification is required. NEET = 0. NEET has nothing to do with merit, which we have been saying all along. It has become a mere formality, devoid of any real eligibility criteria. The Union BJP Govt remained heartless despite so many precious lives were lost and has now come up with an order like this. The BJP Govt must be removed just for causing loss of lives with the guillotine called #NEET."


On Wednesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged the Centre reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero has exposed the "conspiracy" of the national test.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has expressed disapproval of the notice released by the Ministry of Health regarding the NEET PG cut-off criteria and said zero percentile candidates being eligible for postgraduate seats is a mockery of the healthcare system.

"We are shocked to see such notice released by the Ministry of Health regarding the NEET PG cut-off. It is ridiculous to see zero percentile candidates are eligible for getting a Postgraduate Seat. This is a mockery of the standard of Medical Education and healthcare system," FAIMA Doctors Association said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education Policy issued a notice on Wednesday to the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding the reduction of the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG, 2023.

The decision of the Union Health Ministry comes after doctors across the country had been demanding a reduction in the NEET-PG 2023 cut-off criteria.

tamil nadu M K Stalin india India news national news chennai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK