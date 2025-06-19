A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan was informed by state government's counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday

Additional Director General of Police HM Jayaram. file pic

Listen to this article Tamil Nadu top cop suspended, Supreme Court seethes x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Wednesday grilled the Tamil Nadu (TN) government over the suspension of Additional Director General of Police H M Jayaram, who was directed to be arrested by the Madras High Court.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan was informed by state government's counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday. Jayaram's counsel submitted that he was released by the police but the government had suspended him.

“He is a senior police officer. Where was the requirement for you to put him under suspension? These kinds of orders are shocking and demoralising,” the bench remarked. The top court told the TN government counsel to seek instructions on the matter and come back on June 19 for revoking his suspension.

