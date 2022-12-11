Tarn Taran blast: ‘Attempt to bleed India through thousand cuts’

There was no casualty in Friday night’s RPG attack—the second in the state in the last seven months—police said

DGP Gaurav Yadav

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a police station in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran, officials said on Saturday, with Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav describing the attack as a “strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts”.

According to preliminary information, it is a military-grade hardware. There was no casualty in Friday night’s RPG attack—the second in the state in the last seven months—police said. The grenade damaged some window panes of a building.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, who visited the site, said that according to the investigation so far, the grenade was fired using an RPG from the highway at 11.22 pm and it hit the Suvidha Centre of the Sarhali police station. “We have registered an FIR under UAPA,” he told media, adding that they have recovered the rocket launcher and propeller.

