Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Updated on: 10 December,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
ANI

Some unidentified people fired the projectile at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the border district

Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A rocket launcher-type weapon was fired at a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, official sources said on Saturday.


Some unidentified people fired the projectile at the Sarhali police station located on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am in the border district, they said.



The door glass of the police station was found to be broken. Senior police officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

