BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari claims the CAG report will expose corruption in Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government, as the Delhi Assembly prepares to table 14 reports.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, asserting that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report would expose alleged corruption within the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari claimed, “The CAG report will expose the blatant corruption of Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘AAP-da’ party. It is in the interest of justice that the money looted from the taxpayers of Delhi for Kejriwal’s personal corruption should be returned to the people of the city. Knowing that his corrupt practices will be laid bare before the public, Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘AAP-da’ party is now rattled.”

Further elaborating, he remarked, “Those who commenced their political careers by brandishing the CAG report across the country will now be confronted by the very same report, which exposes the corruption of ‘AAP-da’ and Arvind Kejriwal.”

Bhandari’s statement came ahead of the tabling of 14 CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, as per ANI. The BJP leader further took a jibe at the AAP, calling it an ‘aapda’ (disaster) for Delhi.

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht also weighed in, stating that the people of Delhi would now understand what the AAP government had truly accomplished over the past decade. “The manner in which they (AAP) have misused Delhi’s budget will be revealed today. Through the CAG report, the citizens of Delhi will get to see what the individual who has been in power for 10-12 years has actually done for them,” he said, ANI reports.

Meanwhile, the newly formed BJP-led Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to present the CAG reports on the floor of the Delhi Assembly. According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the house, after which the reports will be tabled.

ANI reports that the assembly session will also include a motion of thanks on the LG’s address, with discussions on the motion scheduled to commence at 11:00 AM on February 26. Additionally, the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly is slated to take place on the same day.

Sources indicate that out of the 14 reports being presented, four pertain to Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts, prepared by the Controller of Accounts of the Delhi government for the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. As per ANI, these reports are expected to shed light on financial mismanagement and irregularities within the AAP-led administration.

The BJP has consistently targeted the Kejriwal-led AAP government over issues of alleged corruption, misuse of public funds, and misgovernance. The latest CAG report is anticipated to intensify the ongoing political battle between the two parties, as both sides gear up for further debates and discussions in the Delhi Assembly.

As the political temperature rises in the capital, all eyes are now on the findings of the CAG report and the impact they may have on the political landscape in Delhi.