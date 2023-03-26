Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Tea sector threatened globally due to climate change Indian Tea Association

Tea sector threatened globally due to climate change: Indian Tea Association

Updated on: 26 March,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Top

There has also been a decline in rainfall and increase in temperature in the tea cultivating regions for the last several years, ITA said

Tea sector threatened globally due to climate change: Indian Tea Association

Tea pickers at a tea estate in Jorhat, Assam. Pic/iStock


Leading planters body Indian Tea Association (ITA) said climate change is threatening the industry globally which is resulting in lower yields and rise in production costs. An ITA spokesman said climate change is also threatening the long-term viability of tea industry, which is also causing increasing pest infestations making pesticide residue management surfacing as a major challenge.


Also Read: Traditional Indian water saving methods to be shown at G20 event



ITA said that the industry needs to adopt a multi-faceted approach to address the issue by way of sustainable farming practices and reduction in carbon footprint. There has also been a decline in rainfall and increase in temperature in the tea cultivating regions for the last several years, ITA said. According to the association, future projections indicate a substantial reduction in suitability in tea cultivation in areas where the crop is grown.


The other major area requiring work is optimising the use of chemical fertilisers and increasing use of renewable energy. The latest Tea Board data  shows 13.43 kg production of tea in January 2023 against 16.22 million kg produced in January 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news kolkata india India news g20 summit

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK