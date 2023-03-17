Breaking News
Teachers turn out to be 'masterminds' of Class 10 question paper leak in Assam, arrested

Updated on: 17 March,2023 04:40 PM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Two teachers have been identified as the masterminds of the Class 10 question paper leak, Assam Director General of Police G P Singh said on Friday.


One of them has been detained, while the other, who was absconding, surrendered before police during the day.



"We have been able to establish the chain of events leading to the leak of the question papers and circulation. We have enough physical evidence with us in the case," Singh told a press conference.


Singh said the headteacher and centre in-charge of Luhit Khabalu High School of Majuli, Pranab Dutta, is one of the main accused and was detained from the island-district on Thursday.

"He will be arrested today and produced before a local court, and brought to the CID headquarters here for further questioning," the DGP said.

The other mastermind, Kumud Rajkhowa, a teacher of Daflakata High School in Lakhimpur, surrendered in the afternoon, police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said.

Singh also said remnants of burnt question papers have been recovered from the house of Dutta, and those are being sent for forensic examination.

Altogether, 27 arrests have been made so far and another four detained, including Dutta, he said.

He added that the CID is gathering more technical evidence, like details of social media interactions and monetary transactions through e-wallets.

Days after the general science question paper leak of the Class 10 state board exam, the Assamese paper also got leaked, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Thursday evening.

The general science question paper was leaked on Sunday night. 

