In the tragic suicide case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, the police have arrested his estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother, and brother for alleged harassment and abuse.

File Pic

Listen to this article Techie suicide case: Bengaluru police arrest wife, her mother and brother x 00:00

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic death of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager who died by suicide in his Bengaluru apartment. Subhash, who was allegedly harassed by his wife and her relatives, left behind a detailed 24-page suicide note before taking his life. The police have arrested his wife, Nikita Singhania, along with her mother, Nisha Singhania, and her brother, Anurag Singhania, in relation to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Nikita Singhania was apprehended from Gurugram in Haryana, while the other two accused were arrested in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. Following their arrests, all three have been remanded to judicial custody by the court. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Whitefield Division, Bengaluru, Shivakumar confirmed the arrests in a statement, saying, "Accused A1 Nikita Singhania has been arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. Accused A2 Nisha Singhania and Accused A3 Anurag Singhania were arrested from Allahabad and were produced before the court, where they were sent to judicial custody."

Atul Subhash, who worked as a deputy general manager at a private firm, died by suicide in the early hours of December 9, allegedly due to the emotional and mental toll from continuous harassment. In his suicide note, Subhash accused his wife and her relatives of subjecting him to harassment, and also stated that he had been the victim of multiple legal cases filed against him by his wife. Among these accusations were charges of murder, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, dowry harassment, and others. He also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" a case against him.

Speaking to ANI, Pawan Kumar, Atul's father, described his son as being emotionally devastated, adding, "My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption, but he will fight because he is on the path of truth...He was broken from inside, though he didn’t tell anyone anything." Subhash’s suicide note, which carried the message "Justice is due" on every page, reflected his despair and sense of helplessness in the face of his legal battles and family issues.

The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the multiple cases filed against Subhash and his family, with further action expected as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from ANI)