Home > News > India News > Article > Cops summon wife in Bengaluru techie suicide case

Cops summon wife in Bengaluru techie suicide case

Updated on: 14 December,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Jaunpur (UP)
Agencies

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on Monday in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family

Cops summon wife in Bengaluru techie suicide case

Police pasted summon notice at her home in UP. Pic/PTI

Cops summon wife in Bengaluru techie suicide case
As part of its probe into the suicide of engineer Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru City Police on Friday issued a summons to his wife Nikita Singhania and asked her to appear before it within three days.


The 34-year-old techie ended his life on Monday in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.


A four-member Bengaluru City Police team led by sub-inspector Sanjeet Kumar arrived at Singhania's residence in the Khowa Mandi area in this UP district around 11 am and pasted the notice for her summons.


"Nikita Singhania to appear before the investigating officer at Marathahalli police station, within three days for interrogation regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband,” the notice read.

bengaluru uttar pradesh news india national news India news

