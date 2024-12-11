Breaking News
Bengaluru techie suicide: Netizens call for complete overhaul of legal system

Updated on: 11 December,2024 01:25 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Atul Subhash. Pic/Screengrab

A 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm died by suicide on Monday, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note accusing his wife, her family members, and a judge of "explicit instigation for suicide, harassment, extortion, and corruption."


According to a statement released by the police, the victim identified as Atul Subhash was a resident of Uttar Pradesh who was living in Bengaluru.


The police stated that the Hoysala Police Control Room received a call at 6:00 am on Monday about the suicide in a flat at Bengaluru's Manjunatha Layout in the Delfinium Residency.


The statement further stated that when the police went to search the place, the flat was locked from inside, and the lock was broken, following which they went inside and saw Atul hanging from a ceiling fan by the support of a nylon rope. The police stated that he was found dead upon arrival.

The police informed the incident to the brother of the deceased, Bikas Kumar, who later filed a complaint against Subhash's wife, his mother-in-law, his brother-in-law, and his wife's uncle, accusing them of filing a false complaint against Subhash and demanding Rs 3 crore money for the settlement, which led to his mental and physical harassment, following which he had to take the step.

As per the complaint filed by the brother of Atul, the FIR mentions that Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania in 2019 and had a child together. The complaint alleges that the four accused filed a false case against Atul Subhash after their divorce and insisted on paying Rs 3 crore for the settlement of the case.

A case was later registered under the BNS Act, and an investigation is underway, the police stated.

Since Atul Subhash's death, the case has sparked a massive outcry for justice on social media.

Hashtags #JusticeForAtulSubhash and #NikitaSinghania are highly trending on social media platform X. Many users argued that the legal system needs total reform, while others expressed heartbreak.

In addition to this, netizens have also called out the company to take swift action and "immediately" terminate Subhash's wife, Nikita Singhania. 

Here's how netizens reacted:

