Breaking News
Punjab: At least eight passengers dead as bus falls into canal in Muktsar
Ganeshotsav 2023: Maharashtra CM Shinde offers prayers to lord Ganesha
Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised
DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.63 per cent
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station hospitalised

Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised

Updated on: 19 September,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A teenager on Tuesday was severely injured after she allegedly jumped on the track in front of a metro train at the Noida City Centre station, in a suspected case of attempt to kill herself, police said

Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised
x
00:00

A teenager on Tuesday was severely injured after she allegedly jumped on the track in front of a metro train at the Noida City Centre station, in a suspected case of attempt to kill herself, police said.


The incident took place around 10 am on platform number two of the metro station when the girl jumped in front of the Delhi-bound metro train on the Blue Line corridor of the rail network, they said.


"The girl is aged around 15 years. She was first taken to the district hospital here and then referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she is undergoing treatment," an official of the local Sector 39 police station said.


The family members of the injured girl are present at the hospital, the police said in a statement.

After observing the CCTV camera at the metro station, it appears that the girl made an attempt to commit suicide, the police said.

The matter is being probed further to ascertain the cause behind the incident, the police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india India news national news new delhi delhi noida

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK