Teenage girl, brother killed as car hits bike in UP's Jaunpur

Updated on: 29 May,2023 06:14 PM IST  |  Jaunpur (UP)
PTI |

A teenage girl and her brother were killed when a car crashed into their motorbike near a village here on Monday



Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A teenage girl and her brother were killed when a car crashed into their motorbike near a village in Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.


The accident took place near Kabeli village on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, following which Shivani (18)and her brother Shivam Gautam (20) were killed on the spot, Additional SP (Rural) Shailendra Singh said.


The duo's bodies have been sent for the post-mortem and a probe is underway, the SP added.


Also read: Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed after car hits motorcycle on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
uttar pradesh news india India news national news PTI

