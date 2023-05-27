Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed after car hits motorcycle on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway

Updated on: 27 May,2023 02:37 PM IST  |  Pratapgarh
Patti Circle Officer Dilip Singh said on Friday evening, the car hit the motorcycle from behind near Poora village, seriously injuring the two motorcycle-borne men

Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway, police said on Saturday.


Patti Circle Officer Dilip Singh said on Friday evening, the car hit the motorcycle from behind near Poora village, seriously injuring the two motorcycle-borne men.


They were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.


Raj Bahadur Yadav (58), a government primary school teacher, and Ram Bahal Yadav (55) were killed in the accident, police said.

The car's driver fled after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind, they said. 

