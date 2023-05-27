Patti Circle Officer Dilip Singh said on Friday evening, the car hit the motorcycle from behind near Poora village, seriously injuring the two motorcycle-borne men

Representational Image

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed after car hits motorcycle on Lucknow-Varanasi Highway x 00:00

Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi Highway, police said on Saturday.

Patti Circle Officer Dilip Singh said on Friday evening, the car hit the motorcycle from behind near Poora village, seriously injuring the two motorcycle-borne men.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Raj Bahadur Yadav (58), a government primary school teacher, and Ram Bahal Yadav (55) were killed in the accident, police said.

The car's driver fled after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.