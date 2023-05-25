Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work affects bid to reduce flooding at Andheri subway
Mumbai: Muck from Mithi is more than from nullahs in all of western suburbs
Mumbai: BMC bent on ensuring no waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Railways to lift nearly 60 km of tracks to prevent flooding
Palghar snake-bite tragedy case: Health in-charge faces axe
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh 2 dead one injured in road accident in Pratapgarh

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, one injured in road accident in Pratapgarh

Updated on: 25 May,2023 08:55 AM IST  |  Pratapgarh
PTI |

Top

The accident took place on Sangipur road under the Udaipur police station area on Wednesday, they said

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, one injured in road accident in Pratapgarh

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, one injured in road accident in Pratapgarh
x
00:00

Two people died and one person was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor here, police said on Thursday.


The accident took place on Sangipur road under the Udaipur police station area on Wednesday, they said.


Local Station House Officer (SHO) Vijaykant Satyarthi identified the deceased as Ram Kishan Yadav (70) and his granddaughter Manju Devi (22).


Also Read: 5 killed, 7 injured as speeding truck hits SUV

Yadav's grandson Kuldeep (25) was injured in the accident, he said.

The driver of the tractor fled the spot after the incident, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news uttar pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK