Teenage UP girl abducted, raped in Gurugram; two arrested

Sandeep and Ashutosh allegedly abducted her from here on April 18 and took her to Haryana's Gurugram, Deputy SP Mohammad Fahim said

Two persons were arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl from this district, police said on Friday.

After the girl was found in Gurugram, police arrested the accused based on her statement.

The two accused were arrested on Thursday, he said.

An FIR was lodged under India Penal Code section 376 (rape), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections. Police said a detailed probe on the matter is underway.

