Tejas LCA AF MK1 test-fires beyond visual range Air-to-Air Missile off Odisha coast

Updated on: 12 March,2025 10:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

The test firing of the missile was carried out off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha, according to the defence ministry

Tejas LCA AF MK1 test-fires beyond visual range Air-to-Air Missile off Odisha coast

The test-firing successfully demonstrated the missile's direct hit on a flying target. Pic/X

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has successfully conducted a test launch of the homegrown ASTRA Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from the LCA AF MK1 prototype fighter aircraft.


The test was carried out on March 12, off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha.


The test-firing successfully demonstrated the missile's direct hit on a flying target. All subsystems performed accurately, meeting all mission parameters and objectives.


The ASTRA missile, designed and developed by DRDO, is capable of engaging targets over 100 km and is equipped with advanced guidance and navigation capabilities, allowing it to destroy targets with high precision. The missile has already been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the successful test-firing is a significant milestone towards the induction of the LCA AF MK1A variant.

The success is the result of hard work by the integrated team of Scientists, Engineers and Technicians from ADA, DRDO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) along with support from CEMILAC, DG-AQA, IAF & Test range team, the MoD statement added.

Further trials are planned towards the performance evaluation. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the teams of DRDO, IAF, ADA, HAL and all involved in the trial.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of Scientists, Engineers and Technicians from various organisations and industry. 

Tejas defence ministry Defence Minister Rajnath Singh India news national news india

