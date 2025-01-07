Breaking News
Telangana 20 dogs dead 11 injured after being thrown from bridge probe underway

Telangana: 20 dogs dead, 11 injured after being thrown from bridge; probe underway

Updated on: 07 January,2025 06:36 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

Top

Police are probing whether the dogs were killed elsewhere and later dumped from the bridge

Representational Pic/File

Telangana: 20 dogs dead, 11 injured after being thrown from bridge; probe underway
As many as 20 dogs died and 11 were injured after allegedly being thrown from a bridge by unidentified persons in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.


Volunteers from an animal welfare organisation lodged a complaint, stating that the dogs were dumped from a bridge near Eddumailaram village. The incident was reported on January 4.


A police official at Indrakaran police station said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation is underway.


Police are also probing whether the dogs were killed elsewhere and later dumped from the bridge.

A post-mortem was conducted on the 20 dead dogs, and samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) to determine if the animals were poisoned, police added.

The police further stated that out of the 31 dogs, 20 were found dead, while 11 injured dogs were handed over to the organisation and shifted to a shelter in Nagole. The investigation is on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

telangana Stray dogs Crime News India news national news

