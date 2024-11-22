Telangana caste survey covers over one crore households

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 November,2024 09:48 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
Two districts, Jangaon and Mulugu, have achieved 100 per cent coverage, while the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area lags with only 65 per cent completion

CM Revanth Reddy. File Pic/X

The Telangana government's caste survey has reached 87 per cent of the households, covering over 1.01 crore out of the state’s total 1.16 crore households, official sources said on Friday.


Two districts, Jangaon and Mulugu, have achieved 100 per cent coverage, while the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area lags with only 65 per cent completion.


Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy earlier described the initiative as a "revolutionary journey," asserting it fulfills Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s promise of ensuring social justice for weaker sections in Telangana.


He also reiterated the party’s commitment to pressuring the Centre to include a caste census in the next national census to enable provisions such as enhanced political, educational, and employment reservations by surpassing the 50 per cent cap on quotas.

In February, within two months of assuming office, the Congress government approved the "Comprehensive door-to-door household socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey."

The state allocated Rs 153 crore for the survey on November 2.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that 94,750 enumerators and 9,478 supervisors are involved in the operation, with each enumerator assigned 150 households. 

