Telangana CM Revanth Reddy pledges that Congress will pressure the Centre to include caste count in the 2024 national census, enabling expanded reservations in education, employment, and politics while addressing socio-economic disparities.

File Pic

Listen to this article Congress to press for caste inclusion in national census: Revanth Reddy x 00:00

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has vowed that the Congress will compel the central government to incorporate a caste count in the upcoming national census. He believes this move will pave the way for expanding reservations in political, educational, and employment sectors, even breaching the current 50 per cent cap on quotas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during Children’s Day celebrations organised in Hyderabad on Thursday, Reddy emphasised the importance of Telangana’s ongoing caste survey, urging its success to realise broader objectives, including enhanced reservations and resource allocation based on population data.

Reddy dismissed misinformation suggesting that participation in the survey would lead to a halt in government benefits. Instead, he asserted, the exercise would increase the aid available to eligible individuals. “Some people are spreading baseless claims, but the truth is that the survey aims to identify and extend more benefits to the deserving,” he said, as per PTI.

The Chief Minister likened the caste survey to a "mega health check-up for society," explaining that its purpose is to collect comprehensive data to improve the delivery of welfare schemes. "Only with accurate details can the government ensure equitable distribution of resources," Reddy said.

Reddy also highlighted the Telangana government’s initiatives in the education sector, especially for students in residential schools. Warning against malpractice, he stated that anyone found supplying substandard materials to these institutions would face strict legal action, including imprisonment.

The Chief Minister noted that the government has significantly increased funding to improve the quality of food and other basic amenities for students in residential schools. These measures, he said, demonstrate the government’s commitment to supporting education and fostering a better future for the younger generation.

The Telangana government launched its ambitious and historic socio-economic, employment, political, and caste survey on November 6, fulfilling an electoral promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, according to PTI.

Reddy urged citizens to actively participate in the survey, describing it as a transformative step towards addressing inequalities and ensuring fairness in the allocation of resources. The Chief Minister reiterated that the Congress is committed to fighting for inclusive policies and will persist in advocating for systemic changes, including the inclusion of caste data in the national census.

As per PTI, Reddy’s statements come amid heightened discussions about reservations and the role of caste data in formulating welfare policies.