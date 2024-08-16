Telangana CM Revanth Reddy lashes out at BRS, says party in bad condition

Reddy further stated that in the Union Budget, the BJP gave nothing to the state, despite the people of Telangana giving eight seats to the BJP in the general elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lashed out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) asserting that it was his "responsibility to destroy and bury BRS" and 'throw' the party out from Telangana to the Bay of Bengal. Addressing a public meeting at Khammam on Thursday, Reddy said, "It is my responsibility to destroy and bury BRS. As your brother, I am giving you my word. I will take the responsibility of throwing off BRS from Telangana to the Bay of Bengal." Reddy further stated that in the Union Budget, the BJP gave nothing to the state, despite the people of Telangana giving eight seats to the BJP in the general elections.

"If you stand by my side, destroying BRS or BJP is not a big issue. BJP does not have any place in Telangana. In the last elections, Telangana people have given them (BJP) eight seats. When the people of Telangana gave eight seats to Narendra Modi, the BJP gave nothing to Telangana. So, if Telangana has to develop and if the dry lands of Telangana should turn into green fields, then Indiramma Rajyam (rule) should prevail, the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project should be completed, the Nalgonda SLBC tunnel should be completed and the Khammam Seetharama Sagar project should be completed. Only when these are completed, Telangana will be filled with greenery and Telangana farmers will be happy," he said. Reddy further lashed out at BRS, stating the "party is in a situation of begging at the Banjara Hills bus stand."

"I am questioning KTR; KTR is saying that Congress has cheated. You (BRS) have won 39 seats in Assembly elections but got a big zero in the Parliament elections. You lost all 17 parliament seats and deposits in seven seats. Have your thoughts not changed yet? Will you not leave these lies, even now? I ask you, father, son, uncle and nephew. If the Telangana society trusted you or saw you like humans, they would have given you at least one seat. BRS has lost so terribly since the party's formation. The BRS party is in a situation of begging at the Banjara Hills bus stand," he said.

Revanth Reddy also stated that his government has provided a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for lakhs of farmers in Telangana, fulfilling the six guarantees that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised. "Rahul Gandhi has promised a 2 lakh farm loan waiver. Binding to six guarantees that our prestigious leader Rahul Gandhi promised in Telangana, we have done a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakhs for lakhs of farmers within eight months of coming to power. We have made the farmers debt-free and given them freedom from banks. Congress has taken a decision such that the Telangana farmers are freed from loans and breathe air with freedom," he said.

Reddy further dares BRS leader Harish Rao to resign as MLA, as Rao earlier promised to issue his resignation if Reddy fulfills the Congress party's farm loan waiver promise by August 15. Speaking on the same, Reddy said, "That day, Harish Rao threw a challenge that if we wave off farm loans, he will resign as Siddipet MLA and will not contest again. Today, from this Wyra land with you Khammam people as witnesses, Harish Rao, if you have any courage, then resign and if you are shameless like your uncle (KCR), then jump into a well and die."

