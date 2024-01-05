Breaking News
YSR Telangana party founder Sharmila joins Congress

Updated on: 05 January,2024 05:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“Today, it would give him great joy that his daughter is following in his footsteps by being a part of the Congress” she said

YS Sharmila with Congress leaders Kharge, Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Y S Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and founder of YSR Telangana Party, joined the Congress here on Thursday. She also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress, and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.


Sharmila joined the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi. Lauding the Congress, she said it is the largest and “most secular” party in the country as it unwaveringly serves all communities and unites all sections of people.


“I am very happy to be merging the YSR Telangana party with the Congress. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana party is going to be a part of the INC from today onwards,” she said. Describing her father and former CM YSR Reddy as a legendary leader of the Telugu people, she said he not only served the Congress all his life, but also gave his life serving the Congress. “Today, it would give him great joy that his daughter is following in his footsteps by being a part of the Congress” she said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

congress Mallikarjun Kharge rahul gandhi national news new delhi

