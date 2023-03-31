Breaking News
YS Sharmila detained before reaching Hyderabad's TSPSC office to protest against paper leak

Updated on: 31 March,2023 01:07 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
ANI |

The TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak

YS Sharmila detained before reaching Hyderabad's TSPSC office to protest against paper leak

YS Sharmila. File Pic/PTI


Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained by the police on Friday before she reached the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office in Hyderabad to hold a protest there regarding the paper leak issue.


The TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.



On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.


The Special Investigation Team of Telangana Police investigating the TSPSC exam paper leak case had summoned State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday to appear before it on March 26 for questioning.

"SIT did not have the courage to issue notices to BRS leaders in the paper leakage case," Bandi Sanjay said while commenting on the summons issued by the Special Investigation Team of Telangana Police in connection to the TSPSC exam paper leak case.

SIT officials on March 25 arrived at Sanjay's Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad to serve a notice to him in connection with the TSPSC leak issue.

Earlier BJP Telangana chief was summoned by SIT which asked to appear before officials to answer questions relating to his claim that 50 persons hailing from Jagitial district have been qualified in TSPSC.

