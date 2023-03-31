Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Three killed after two trucks collide in Prayagraj

Updated on: 31 March,2023 12:35 PM IST  |  Prayagraj
While one of the trucks fell from the bridge killing two people, the other got stuck in the railing of the bridge before hitting a motorcycle and leaving its rider dead

Uttar Pradesh: Three killed after two trucks collide in Prayagraj

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between two trucks on a bridge here early Friday, police said.


While one of the trucks fell from the bridge killing two people, the other got stuck in the railing of the bridge before hitting a motorcycle and leaving its rider dead.



The incident led to a huge traffic jam on the bridge and efforts were on to clear the road.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar), Abhishek Bharti, said a 10-wheeler truck going from Prayagraj to Phaphamau and another coming from Phaphamau to Prayagraj collided at 5.30 am.

The deceased have been identified as Himanshu Sahu (23), Ansh Sahu (20) and Bajrang Bahadur Singh (50).

The driver and helper of the truck, which got stuck in the railing, have escaped and efforts were on to trace them, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.



